TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Monday May 24, 2021

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) Expect more rain this week for Southeast Texas. CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger and meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin have details on the Houston area and they’re monitoring a flash flood watch for Wharton and El Campo.

Most anywhere in Houston, you will find construction on local roadways. Carrigan tells us how construction workers handle the heat in Houston.

Border Report has the latest on border crossings and migrant numbers.

Then join us at 9:30am for Houston Happens, with CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey.

