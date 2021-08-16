TODAY: Rental Relief Application Event in Humble

FREE Legal Aid + On-Site Bilingual Help to Apply for Program

Funds Can Be Paid to Tenant Directly if Landlord Opts Out;

18 Months of Overdue Rent Available

HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) The eviction moratorium was recently extended, but only until October.

Thousands of Texans are still struggling with COVID-related job cutbacks and salary reductions in sectors that have not fully recovered.

TODAY, people can get real-time help to apply for rental relief. Local officials

and community groups have combined resources to offer free services to renters at risk of eviction. More than 1,200 people were helped at the last event, in just three hours.

Families can receive on-site help to apply for the Houston-Harris County

Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has already given out almost

$172 million in rental relief and has helped over 45,000 families. Being co-administered by BakerRipley and Catholic Charities on behalf of Harris County and the City of Houston, the fund was established to stabilize families’ finances

and keep them from becoming homeless due to pandemic-related financial

hardship.

If at least one adult has legal status, then the household can apply, no

matter the status of the rest of the household.

People seeking resources and legal aid are encouraged to bring the following

documents:

Proof of ID Copy of their current lease Proof of income Proof of economic hardship (e.g., a layoff letter) Proof of housing instability (e.g., an eviction notice or docket number)

To assist people in submitting their applications as soon as possible, volunteers

will have laptops to help tenants apply in real-time for rental assistance through

state and local government programs. Attorneys will also be on hand to help

tenants with legal questions.

WHEN: TODAY, August 16, 3pm–7pm

WHERE: Lighthouse Church, 6650 Rankin Rd, Humble, TX 77396

Partners teaming up for the Emergency Rental Assistance

Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO in collaboration with the City of Humble, Harris County Precinct 4, Harris County Precinct 2, Harris County Precinct 1, The Lighthouse Church, BakerRipley, Catholic Charities, Humble Area, Assistance Ministries, YMCA International, Aldine American Federation of Teachers, IATSE Local 51, IATSE Local 896, IUPAT DC 88, South Texas College of Law, Lone Star Legal Aid, The Metropolitan Organization (TMO)

About BakerRipley

BakerRipley brings resources, education and connection to more than half a million people throughout Texas each year. For more than a century, BakerRipley has offered innovative solutions to help low-income families in emerging neighborhoods get a foothold in the region’s economy. BakerRipley is a United Way Agency.

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston brings help and hope to people in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. Through a network of life-changing programs that work together to alleviate poverty, we serve 100,000 people each year from locations in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston

counties. As the social services arm of the Archdiocese, we are guided by the Catholic faith to serve people of all beliefs in achieving self-sufficiency so they can live with dignity. Catholic Charities is a United Way agency, founded in 1943. We are people of faith, helping people in need.

About the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation

The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation (TGCALF), AFL-CIO unites the power of 95 unions representing 60,000 union members across 13 counties to advocate for working families in the Texas Gulf Coast. We mobilize our members and community partners to demand a fair shot at better lives for all

working people — regardless of the color of our skin, which country we come from, or whom we love. Learn more: www.gcaflcio.org