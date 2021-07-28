Tokyo’s Olympic Village: The most COVID tested community in the world

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (KSEE) — The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are taking place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while a record number of positive cases have been diagnosed in the city of Tokyo, officials aren’t worried.

“We are all, as you know, living in very, very difficult times,” says Mark Adams, spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee.

He’s referring to the excess of 2,800 COVID-19 infections diagnosed in Tokyo. It’s the city’s highest number of new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. That record wouldn’t stand for long, being broken one day later with more than 3,100 diagnosed cases.

However, officials say in large part those diagnosed cases are not connected to the Olympic Games.

“To a large extent, there is no contact between the general public and the Games organizers on a day-to-day basis,” Adams explains. “The village is […] the most tested community anywhere in the whole world.”

He’s referring to the Olympic Village, the location which houses the competitors of the Olympic Games.

“Every day we are getting tested,” says Lauren Billys, a two-time Olympian for the equestrian team for Team USA. “Before I got here I was tested eight times, I think before I even stepped into the village.”

Tokyo is in its fourth state of emergency, one that will last throughout the Games. Tthough the situation is a struggle for officials and athletes alike, Adams says it’s worth it.

“Is it difficult, is it hard for all of us? Yes, it is,” says Adams. “I think what we are delivering for the world at these games is something that is really, really important.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

New NWS Warning System - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

CDC updates mask mandate

Two killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in LaPorte

Heat Index forecast - Carrigan Chauvvin

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo All-Around

Simone Biles news conference in Tokyo after leaving Team USA

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss