Top Apple products on sale Cyber Monday – FREE Apple gift card deal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

When Apple has a sale, or offers anything that hints at savings, people pay attention. This Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), when you buy an eligible Apple product, you’ll get an Apple Gift Card to use for a later purchase.

These are the Apple products to buy for an Apple Gift Card:

  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE: $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • AirPods (2nd and 3rd gens), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max: Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card.
  • Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3: $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $100 Apple Gift Card.
  • MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch or Mac mini: $100 Apple Gift Card.
  • iMac 27‑inch: $200 Gift Card.
  • Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD: $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless and more: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack or Magic Keyboard: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card.

