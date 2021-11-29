Top Apple products on sale Cyber Monday – FREE Apple gift card deal

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

When Apple has a sale, or offers anything that hints at savings, people pay attention. This Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), when you buy an eligible Apple product, you’ll get an Apple Gift Card to use for a later purchase.

These are the Apple products to buy for an Apple Gift Card:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE: $50 Apple Gift Card.

$50 Apple Gift Card. AirPods (2nd and 3rd gens), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max : Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card.

: Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card. Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3: $50 Apple Gift Card.

$50 Apple Gift Card. iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $100 Apple Gift Card.

$100 Apple Gift Card. MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch or Mac mini: $100 Apple Gift Card.

$100 Apple Gift Card. iMac 27‑inch: $200 Gift Card.

$200 Gift Card. Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD: $50 Apple Gift Card.

$50 Apple Gift Card. Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless and more: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card.

Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card. Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack or Magic Keyboard: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card.