Top schools in Houston released by Children at Risk

HOUSTON (CW39) Children at Risk has released its annual list of the top schools in the Houston area. The research and advocacy think tank reviewed and analyzed data from 2019-2020 school year for all public schools in Texas.

Children at Risk evaluated and ranked 1,371 schools, including 185 high schools, 313 middle schools and 873 elementary schools from eight counties in the Houston area. For the 14th year in a row, DeBakey HS for Health Professionals ranked #1 in the Bayou City. T.H Rogers School is the #1 junior high and elementary school.

Due to the pandemic, this years rankings will focus on three-year analyses that showcase campus and district consistency over time via its Three Year Strong ranking. Overall, in Houston, there are 430 high performing schools which are A or B Pandemic Edition Ranked schools: 237 elementary schools, 117 middle schools and 76 high schools. Houston has 35 Pandemic Proof Schools: 19 elementary schools, 10 middle schools and 6 high schools. There are 13 Consistent Gold Ribbon Schools: 12 elementary schools and 1 middle school. For the newest ranking, Pace Setter Schools, Houston has 35: 31 elementary schools and 4 middle schools.



While this year`s School Rankings will look very different, this iteration will contain some 2020 data that will be highlighted and analyzed, specifically: High School Graduation Rates. In addition to this new 2020 data, CHILDREN AT RISK will be analyzing pre-COVID data in new ways to better highlight school consistency and growth over time. This three-year analysis is the foundation for a new three-year analysis that includes:

New Indicators:

Pace Setters. Pace Setters are Gold Ribbon eligible schools (schools with 75% or more of a campus students classified as low-income, that do not classify as charter or magnet programs), that have shown significant improvements from prior years. These Pace Setters are on track to becoming Gold Ribbon schools in the future. Pandemic Proof High Schools. Pandemic Proof Schools are schools with 75% or more of a campus students classified as low-income that have been classified as high performing campuses (receiving A or B C Grades) for three years running.

New Ranking: Three Year Strong. Three-year average; weighted by minority student performance from the 2017-2019 CHILDREN AT RISK School Rankings to provide more context on consistency and growth over that time, relative to campus demographics.

New Rating: Making the Difference, An Equity Score. A new district analysis using three-year average data that takes a more in-depth look at district performance relative to race and ethnicity, via a district composite score.

Top 10 Public High Schools in Houston

DeBakey HS for Health Professions, Houston ISD Kerr HS, Alief ISD Eastwood Academy, Houston ISD Alief Early College HS, Alief ISD Carnegie Vanguard HS, Houston ISD East Early College HS, Houston ISD Challenge Early College HS, Houston ISD Clear Horizons Early College HS, Clear Creek ISD Young Women`s College Prep Academy, Houston ISD Seven Lakes HS, Katy ISD

Top 5 Middle Schools in Houston T.H. Rogers School, Houston ISD Cornerstone Academy, Spring Branch ISD Fort Settlement Middle, Fort Bend ISD Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, Houston ISD Project Chrysalis Middle, Houston ISD

Top 5 Elementary Schools in Houston

T.H. Rogers School, Houston ISD Creekside Forest Elementary, Tomball ISD Commonwealth Elementary, Fort Bend ISD Devers Elementary, Devers ISD Cornerstone Elementary, Fort Bend ISD

Consistent Gold Ribbon Elementary Schools

Gold Ribbon Schools are schools that are neither a charter nor magnet, have a high concentration of economically disadvantaged students, and receive an A or B grade. The top Gold Ribbon Schools:

Park Place Elementary, Houston ISD Lyons Elementary, Houston ISD DeAnda Elementary, Houston ISD Taylor Ray Elementary, Houston ISD De Chaumes Elementary, Lamar CISD

Pace Setter Elementary Schools

Pace Setters are Gold Ribbon eligible schools (schools with 75% or more of a campus` students classified as low-income, that do not classify as charter or magnet programs), that have shown significant improvements from prior years. These Pace Setters are on track to becoming Gold Ribbon schools in the future.

Joan Link Elementary, Spring ISD Heritage Elementary, Spring ISD T.W. Ogg Elementary, Brazosport ISD Looscan Elementary, Houston ISD Mission Bend Elementary, Fort Bend ISD

Pandemic Proof Elementary Schools

Pandemic Proof Schools are schools with 75% or more of a campus` students classified as low-income that have been classified as high performing campuses (receiving A or B C@R Grades) for three years running.

Park Place Elementary, Houston ISD Lyons Elementary, Houston ISD Burbank Elementary, Houston ISD DeAnda Elementary, Houston ISD Taylor Ray Elementary, Lamar CISD