Top stories: Expulsion lawsuit; Ambulance app; Border cities continue reopening

Several nonprofit organizations have sued the federal government on behalf of an unaccompanied 13-year-old migrant girl from El Salvador who was expelled to her home country recently without proper processing by DHS officials under a new policy enacted by the Trump Administration during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the case. Watch Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

For the better part of a year Tijuana’s Red Cross has been using a mobile app developed by professors and students at the University of California San Diego. The application has created a faster, easier and more efficient way to dispatch ambulance crews to emergencies around Tijuana, a city of about 1.7 million people. Now dispatchers can track ambulances through the app, know which ones are available and those already on a call. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.



The Mayor of Juarez is confident many of his city’s businesses will reopen with limitations next Monday. Juarez this week remains under a “red light” designation due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as most of the state of Chihuahua advanced to “orange” status. Red means only essential industry can operate; orange means businesses are allowed to open with restrictions. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.