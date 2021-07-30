Topo Chico shortage nationwide

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A popular Texas beverage is a little harder to come by than usual these days. Topo-Chico is experiencing a temporary shortage. The company is working to implement “contingency plans” to keep their products on store shelves.

They say “extremely strong consumer demand and a shortage of raw materials” means stock is temporarily tight.

The company would not provide more details about which raw materials it was facing challenges with, nor which products were most affected.

