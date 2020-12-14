Total closure through Dec. 22nd

HOUSTON (CW39) It is a bad out there already this morning. Watch out because we’re following 3 accidents at the moment.

If you’re traveling inbound on the Gulf Freeway, look out right before you reach 610 the South Loop. That’s where we have one trouble spot.

Do start to think about leaving a little bit early. Right now one camera further south around Howard doesn’t look too bad on those main lanes. We are starting to see that speed drop. For now, you can stick to the main lanes. You can hop off on the frontage road if you would like to. Then if it gets worse, Old Galveston road is always a great option for you to travel inside the loop.

Still following that accident downtown on the north freeway so be careful there.

But also the vehicle fire all around the beltway near wayside. If you’re traveling eastbound trying to get towards 35 or eventually the Gulf freeway, it’s going to slow down that commute. Right now, an easy alternate route is the frontage road exit before wayside and just hop back on after you’ve seen those flashing lights. It’s a vehicle fire meaning there are couple of fire trucks on scene putting that fire out and they’re taking over some of those main lanes.

There is a closure taking place every night this week until next Tuesday Dec. 22nd. If you travel inbound on the southwest freeway, Hillcroft to chimney rock, all of those northbound main lanes will be closed every night between 9:00pm till 5:00am.,

Every week we’re talking about this closure, but it’s during the week this time and only overnight. It’s not affecting you during the day. The frontage road is going to be alternate route you approach the west loop. If you commute anywhere overnight, just be aware that that’s going to take you a little bit longer as you have to make your way through some of those lights.