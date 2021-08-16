Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The remnants of Fred have reorganized and regained Tropical Storm status early Sunday. It is forecast to make landfall along the coast of the western Florida Panhandle on Monday. No impacts are expected along the upper Texas coast.

Grace has been downgraded to a tropical depression and the exact track that it takes through Wednesday will play a very important role in forecasting what (if any) impacts Texas may see from Grace. The depression is forecast to move on a westward or west-northwestward path over the next few days.

Monday August 16, 2021,5:50 am Update

If the system stays over land through the Caribbean’s, it’s strength will possibly weaken as it makes its way into the southeastern Gulf.

If it tracks to the north or south of land it may emerge into the Gulf by the middle of next week. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted to the south, however there are still a variety of model solutions right now.

While it is still too early to talk about possible impacts to Texas, it’s never to early to be prepared, which is why CW39 Houston suggest always having a plan in place and your hurricane kit ready.