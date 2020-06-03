Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico

News

Watch Tracking the Tropics live at 2 p.m. ET

by: Amanda Holly and Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cristobal made its way back onshore Wednesday in Mexico, where it is expected to weaken before finding its way back to the Gulf.

Cristobal, the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, formed on Tuesday from Tropical Depression Three. The system was part of the remnants of the Pacific’s Tropical Storm Amanda.

As of 2 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Cristobal is about 15 miles southwest of Ciudad del Carmen in Mexico. It’s moving south-southeast at about three miles per hour and has weakened slightly with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The NHC says slow weakening is forecast in the next 48 hours. They’re expecting Cristobal to become a tropical depression again by Thursday evening but say some re-strengthening is expected on Friday.

As the storm emerges back into the southern Gulf on Friday, it will pick up forward speed and likely move toward the Gulf Coast states as a potentially stronger tropical storm.

Cristobal could bring some impacts far from the center of the storm which will include the possibility of heavy rains, flash flooding and strong gusty winds. It is too soon to pinpoint exactly where those impacts will be felt.

We will bring you live updates on Tropical Storm Cristobal throughout the week. Watch Tracking the Tropics every day at 2 p.m. ET to hear from our team of top meteorologists from across the country.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

HPD arrests more than 200 protesters

Thumbnail for the video titled "HPD arrests more than 200 protesters"

Artists Marching For Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Artists Marching For Floyd"

Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd"

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular