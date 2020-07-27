TRAFFIC ALERT – 290 Inbound at Senate/Beltway 8 – Accident

CW39s Hannah Trippett has new information about an accident inbound along 290 near the Beltway and Senate.

Also, information about an area experiencing high water. Beltway 8 South eastbound at Mykawa is where 1 frontage road lane is experiencing high water. It’s not causing any major backup.

