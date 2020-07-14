TRAFFIC ALERT – 610 at Scott

Breaking News
US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades
A new accident has happened at I-610 South Loop at Scott. We have a crew on the way for a LIVE look. Tune in to our LIVE stream for more. Hannah Trippett has your details about that and an updates on SH-225 inbound.

