TRAFFIC ALERT – 610 at Scott

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out the first federal execution in almost two decades, putting to death a man who killed an Arkansas family in a 1990s in a plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The execution came over the objection of the victims’ family.

“I didn’t do it," Lee said just before he was executed. "I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I’m not a murderer. … You’re killing an innocent man.”