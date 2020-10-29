Traffic alert: Fallen Sergeant Preston’s body escorted through Houston early Thursday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in southwest Houston (Houston Police Officers’ Union Photo)

HOUSTON (CW39) The body of fallen Sergeant Harold Preston will be escorted through the center of Houston early Thursday morning.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier is covering this story all morning long.

LIVE STREAM CW39 HOUSTON

Starting at 6:15am, Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted 29 miles through the center of Houston.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, organizers ask that the service be reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who personally knew Sergeant Preston.

Upon arrival, Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted inside by his fellow Southwest Patrol Division officers. They will then assume casket guard duties.

From about 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., family and friends will be offered an opportunity for a private viewing.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m..

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Most recent reactions from local officials

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss