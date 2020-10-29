Traffic alert: Fallen Sergeant Preston’s body escorted through Houston early Thursday morning

Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in southwest Houston (Houston Police Officers’ Union Photo)

HOUSTON (CW39) The body of fallen Sergeant Harold Preston will be escorted through the center of Houston early Thursday morning.

Starting at 6:15am, Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted 29 miles through the center of Houston.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, organizers ask that the service be reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who personally knew Sergeant Preston.

Upon arrival, Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted inside by his fellow Southwest Patrol Division officers. They will then assume casket guard duties.



From about 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., family and friends will be offered an opportunity for a private viewing.



The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m..

Most recent reactions from local officials

Statement on the tragic death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Harold Preston: pic.twitter.com/eej5nzl5nn — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 20, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Sergeant Harold Preston and the Houston Police Department. @houstonpolice. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Re7Unx4NHk — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 20, 2020

Thank you ⁦@MjrCitiesChiefs⁩ for the beautiful bouquet of flowers for ⁦@houstonpolice⁩ fallen Sergeant Harold Preston’s family. We were honored to deliver the flowers to his family. #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/AExKd6Vzz8 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 23, 2020

Thank you @foxandfriends and @kilmeade for dedicating time to tell the story of @houstonpolice Sergeant Harold Preston, a man who lived a life worthy of honor and remembrance. RIP sarge, we will take it from here. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/Opz2rarDPS — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 22, 2020

