TRAFFIC ALERT – Hwy 99 at Tuckerton

8/6/2020 – 8:30am – Stalls and more accidents. Hanna Trippett has your details. I-45 North at Hardy Toll Road inbound is delayed due to an accident. Another on 288 at Holly Hall.

8:20am – Outbound on Hwy 99 at Tuckerton, an accident is causing major delays. Hanna Trippett has your details and alternate routes.

