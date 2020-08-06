TRAFFIC ALERT – Hwy 99 at Tuckerton

8/6/2020 – 8:30am – Stalls and more accidents. Hanna Trippett has your details. I-45 North at Hardy Toll Road inbound is delayed due to an accident. Another on 288 at Holly Hall.
8:20am – Outbound on Hwy 99 at Tuckerton, an accident is causing major delays. Hanna Trippett has your details and alternate routes.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
- Live video: President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland on Air Force One
- PHOTOS: ‘Edward Scissorhands’ home in Lutz up for sale
- Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national
- Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers