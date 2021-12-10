HOUSTON (KIAH) – You’ve seen it before, and you’ll see it again as construction of the 69/610 interchange will require another total closure on the West Loop this weekend.

This closure is in the same area as last weekend, northbound lanes of 610 completely closed starting at I-69 and going up to Richmond Ave. The alternate is also the same, with all traffic being funneled to the Westheimer Road exit and onto the frontage road.

However, the closure does come with an additional road to avoid. The Richmond Avenue intersection right at 610 will be closed as well throughout the weekend.

The time frame for all of these closures is Friday night at 9 PM through Monday at 5 AM.

