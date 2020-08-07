TRAFFIC ALERT – South Loop trouble

If you are trying to get to the backpack distribution event that starts today at 8am at Reliant Stadium this morning, be aware of traffic trouble in that area along the South Loop near Reliant Stadium.

CW39s Hannah Trippett has that and your alternate routes to get there safety.

