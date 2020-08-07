If you are trying to get to the backpack distribution event that starts today at 8am at Reliant Stadium this morning, be aware of traffic trouble in that area along the South Loop near Reliant Stadium.
CW39s Hannah Trippett has that and your alternate routes to get there safety.
- Kids can get it too: COVID-19 cases high among children
- US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed
- Stimulus check update: Trump, McConnell huddle as COVID aid talks at risk of collapse
- TRAFFIC ALERT – South Loop trouble
- 10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.