HOUSTON (KIAH) – Prepare for more traffic near the 69/610 interchange project as TxDOT closes the northbound Westheimer Road exit for 6-7 months.

Starting Friday, January 7, at 9 PM crews will block off the exit off of 610 West Loop northbound at Westheimer Rd. Traffic will be detoured early at the Westpark Drive exit, and then take the frontage road until you’ve reached Westheimer Rd.

As part of this closure, drivers will see addition main lane closures on the West Loop this weekend. Included are the main lanes between Westpark Dr. to Richmond Ave, closed between January 7 at 9 PM until Monday, January 10, at 5 AM. Additionally, the ramp to go northbound on I-69 will be closed. Instead, drivers should take the southbound exit, then exit at Chimney Rock Rd. and U-turn from there to reenter the freeway.

All traffic will be detoured onto an already congested frontage road in the area. Bellaire or Meyerland drivers should be aware of the added traffic and plan to leave for their destinations early, or avoid this part of town if possible.

