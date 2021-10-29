TRAFFIC: More construction over Halloween weekend around the 69/610 interchange

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Spooky traffic awaits drivers around the I-69/610 interchange during Halloween weekend. Expect terrifying delays beginning Friday and ending Monday morning.

This time the total closures involved interchange ramps, instead of the main lanes. However, if you are traveling north on the Southwest Freeway you will not be able to take either ramp, north or south, to travel on 610 West Loop.

Included in this closure will be two northbound lanes blocked off from Foutainview Drive to the West Loop. Delays will be felt if you are traveling into town from Sugar Land or Stafford as well as anyone trying to get to the Galleria.

Here are some alternate routes from Hannah Trippett:

Drivers willing to pay the tolls can take the Westpark Tollway exiting at either Post Oak Blvd. or Westpark Dr.

Alternate side streets include Richmond Ave., Westheimer Rd., Bissonnet St., or Westpark Dr.

Traveling in from further south, drivers can take the Beltway to either Westpark Tollway or all the way to I-10.

The time frame for construction is 9 PM Friday night until Monday morning at 5 AM. However, in the past TxDOT has been able to reopen lanes earlier on Sunday.

For more construction news tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 AM.