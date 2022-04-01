HOUSTON (KIAH) – Travel on the west side of town with caution this weekend as two locations on I-10 Katy Freeway will be shutdown due to construction.

Starting inside the 610 loop, the eastbound lanes at Shepherd/Durham will be completely shutdown beginning tonight at 9 p.m. and will reopen Monday, April 4, at 5 a.m. All traffic will have to take the frontage road until the next available entrance to the freeway.

Outside of 610 the loop will be another closure beginning at Antoine Drive. Drivers will also need to take the frontage road to avoid this closure or use Memorial Drive as an alternate. The road will be closed all the way until 610 West loop. The time frame is between 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1, to Monday, April 4, at 5 a.m.

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett breaks down the closure here:

Included in this closure are various closures of the 610 interchange ramp to get onto I-10. Starting with the northbound ramp to go east on I-10, as well as the southbound ramp to go east on I-10. Taking the frontage road, side streets, as well as traveling down to I-69 to head into downtown are better options for drivers.

A separate closure affecting drivers in Bellaire/Meyerland will take place as well between 9 p.m. Friday to Monday at 5 a.m. The northbound ramp of the 610 West loop to go north on I-69 will be shutdown. This is all a part of the ongoing 69/610 interchange project. Drivers should take side streets or Westpark Drive as their alternate route.

