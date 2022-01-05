HOUSTON (KIAH) – Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to ramp up road construction in the new year. The Texas Department of Transportation continues progress on the 69/610 interchange project with multiple road closures this week.

Starting with the week night closures on 610 West loop at I-69 Southwest freeway, all northbound main lanes will be closed over night starting at 9 PM and going until 5 AM. The detour will take you north or south on I-69, where you can take the first exit and U-turn to re enter the freeway. This closure will continue to take place each night until Thursday morning at 5 AM.

This closure leads to a larger, and long-term, closure that might affect you if traveling around the Galleria. Starting on Friday, January 7, the northbound Westheimer Rd. exit will be closed until further notice. TxDOT is suggesting drivers take the I-69 southbound ramp and exit Chimney Rock Rd. to avoid the closure.

More closures are expected throughout the year on the 69/610 interchange project. The expected completion date for all the construction isn’t until at least 2024.

Remember to tune in each weekday to No Wait Weather + Traffic from 5:30-9:30 AM for more construction updates.