HOUSTON (KIAH) – Spring break is starting off with a couple of locations to avoid around 610 the North and West loop.

Expect daytime closures and delays around I-610 North Loop between the Hardy Toll Rd. and I-45 North freeway on Saturday. Beginning at 7 a.m., 3 lanes traveling westbound will be closed for construction and they will reopen at 5 p.m. later that day.

In addition to this closure, the west bound ramp on 610 to go south on I-45 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can take the frontage road as an alternate route. Another option is to take the northbound ramp, exit at Crosstimbers and U-turn from there until you reach the next exit ramp.

Over to the 69/610 interchange project where a daytime closure will also take place. Plan to avoid this are for at least two hours on Saturday as crews close the northbound ramp of 610 West Loop to go north on I-69. In Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. drivers can take the Westheimer Rd. exit as an alternate, the frontage road, or Westpark Dr.

