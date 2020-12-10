Train conductor injured in Baldwin drive-by shooting, police ask for help locating vehicles

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)- Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the corner of Rosebud Street and West Railroad Avenue near the railroad tracks in Baldwin erupted into chaos.

“When my guy arrived and got here, he saw a conductor, and he explained that there was shots fired at this corner,” Baldwin Assistant Police Chief Samuel Wise III said.

The train conductor told police his team was working on the tracks when two vehicles came speeding and swerving down the road. Gunshots drowned out the sound of the train.

“They allegedly were shooting at each other, these vehicles. When the guys who were working on the railroad realized what was going on, they tried to run and duck for cover, and one of the conductors actually got hit in the shin area on the right leg,” Wise said.

Even through the pain, however, the conductor watched the shoot-out unfold alongside the train tracks.

“The SUV sped down Rosebud Street here and the maroon-colored Camry took this route all the way up to Orphan Home Road,” he added.

Baldwin police are now asking the public for help finding the two vehicles, an early model maroon Toyota Camry and a dark-colored SUV, so they can track down the shooters.

“We found nine casings of an AK-47, and we also found five rounds of a nine-millimeter handgun at the scene at this location, so we’re looking for those suspects,” Wise told News Ten.

He says the shoot-out could be related to a rash of shootings that have recently broken out in St. Mary Parish.

“It just started out the blue in the last few weeks,” Wise said. “I don’t know what’s upsetting the people or why they’re driving here or what’s really going on with these shootings, but we’re going to have to bring this to a stop, get this to a halt because it’s getting out of hand with the young people.”