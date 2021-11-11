TRAVEL: AAA Texas says Thanksgiving travel to rebound to almost to pre-pandemic levels

Plan now for a busy holiday season in 2021. According to AAA Texas, more than 3.9 million Texans are expected to travel, the highest single-year increase since 2005.

“This Thanksgiving roadways, airports and cruise ports will be much busier than last year,” said Kent Livesay, Vice President and General Manager, AAA Texas. “An increasing number of vaccinated people as well as new safety and health guidelines have helped to build consumer confidence and put people more at ease to start traveling again.”

Here are some tips from AAA Texas this travel season:

Be Proactive. Book flights, car rentals, accommodations and other activities early.

Be Patient. The roads and airports will be busy so plan ahead.

Be Prepared. If you are driving to your destination go ahead and give your car a good checkup before hitting the road.

Be Protected—Both You and Your Trip. Travel insurance is recommended for travels this holiday season. Also, make sure your hotel is practicing safe cleaning to protect from COVID-19.