HOUSTON (KIAH) — In celebration of Earth Day on Friday, Trees For Houston is partnering with LyondellBasell and The Astros Foundation to give away 2,500 native trees to Houston-area residents to beautify their yards and help the environment.

Houston-area residents can drive through Lot B at Minute Maid Park (located at 503 Chartres Street) from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and receive free, three-gallon trees. Species include American Beautyberry, American Sycamore, Buttonbush, Common Persimmon, Loblolly Pine, Pecan, Sweetgum, and White Oak.

Each year, Houstonians look to honor Earth Day by planting a tree to make the Earth – and our community – cleaner and greener. Trees For Houston staff and LyondellBasell volunteers will help citizens select the appropriate species based on the unique needs of the desired location.

Saturday’s giveaway is the first of two giveaways in partnership with LyondellBasell. With their significant philanthropic support and volunteer participation, Trees For Houston and LyondellBasell are giving away 5,000 trees in total. Additionally, 183 mature, six-foot trees were planted at San Jacinto College last month.