HOUSTON (KIAH) – New year, new commute? This might be the case for many drivers in Houston who ditched the morning drive to start 2022.

According to our partners at Waze, traffic in Houston decreased by 8% in January compared to December. For a city that’s known for long commutes, we’ll take even the smallest percentage.

If you’re curious about the specific breakdown of greater Houston here it is:

Houston : -8.19%

: -8.19% Cypress: -10.85%

-10.85% The Woodlands: -12.65%

-12.65% Pearland: -9.16%

-9.16% Sugar Land: -11.63%

-11.63% Conroe: -5.31%

-5.31% League City: -14.47%

-14.47% Pasadena: -6.74%

-6.74% Atascocita: -14.87%

-14.87% Missouri City: -11.27%

-11.27% Katy : -14.64%

: -14.64% Galveston: -16.61%

-16.61% Baytown: -12.58%

As Houstonians gear up for rodeo season there might be an influx in traffic, especially for the evening commuters. In that case, here are some helpful tips before heading to your event.

Pre-plan your parking. Check out some of these articles we’ve posted about safety when heading over to the rodeo.

Check out some of these articles we’ve posted about safety when heading over to the rodeo. Find the cheapest gas. With gas prices climbing higher and higher, who wouldn’t want to know the cheapest station? Each morning on No Wait Weather + Traffic we give you the lowest gas prices around town.

With gas prices climbing higher and higher, who wouldn’t want to know the cheapest station? Each morning on No Wait Weather + Traffic we give you the lowest gas prices around town. Plan your drive ahead of time.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for the latest traffic updates.