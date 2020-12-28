Triple A Asking Drivers To Watch Out For Kids

HOUSTON (CW39) The presents have been opened and kids are testing out their new toys, especially anything that has wheels. Whether it’s a new bike, skates, roller blades, skateboard, or in some cases, new cars, anything with wheels is being played with. And with this pandemic, most of the play time is close to home too, from outside of the home, on the porch, on the curb or, in the driveway.

That’s why AAA is warning all drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for kids riding on their new toys.

According to non-profit “Kids and Cars”, at least 50 children are backed over in the U.S., every week. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that back-over crashes cause 183 deaths and 7400 injures, mostly minor, every year. So here are some tips for drivers and parents, to prevent a tragedy.

AAA Safety Tips Around Kids:

1.) ALWAYS assume children could be present. This means checking your blind spot before pulling off slowly, and rolling your window down to listen for children.



2.) NEVER rely only on your rear-view camera. Although they increase visibility in blind spots, the camera positioning above the license plate doesn’t see everything.

3.) And Parents— make sure your child knows not to play in, under or around vehicles.

4.) And Never allow young children to walk though parking lots! It’s best to use a stroller or shopping care, because even holding hands may not prevent a child from darting off, into traffic or other moving vehicles.

More Safety Tips To Help Parents:

-Install locks at the top of doors in your home so children cannot get outside on their own. Keep doors locked at all times.

-Create habits to ensure children are directly supervised every time someone is arriving or leaving the home. This is when most tragedies at the home occur.

-Example of a routine you can implement at your home

-Before leaving the home, verbally and visually confirm that all children are in direct contact with the adult who is actively watching them. The supervising adult should stay in direct contact with all children until the person leaving is safely out of sight.

-Walk completely around your vehicle scanning the area for children and pets prior to moving a vehicle. If you see or hear children, be sure they are directly supervised by an adult. 

-If you need to move a vehicle without another adult present, make children move away from your vehicle to a place where you can clearly see them or put them in the car with you before moving the car.

-Do not allow children to play in driveways, cul‐de‐sacs or parking lots unsupervised.

For more information, click the “Kids and Cars” Website.