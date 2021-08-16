Tropical Depression 8 forms near Bermuda, could become tropical storm Monday

This article is no longer being updated. Please check here for the latest on Tropical Depression 8.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As two tropical systems swirl in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another depression that’s forecast to become a tropical storm Monday.

Tropical Depression Eight was about 135 miles east of Bermuda at 11 a.m. ET Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving south at 9 mph.

The hurricane center said the storm could gradually strengthen into a tropical storm Monday.

The forecast track shows the storm passing the southeast and south of Bermuda over the next few days and turning toward the southwest and west. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the island and nearby waters Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • Bermuda

