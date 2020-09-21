Tropical Storm Beta snaps pier, floods streets in Surfside, Galveston, Matagorda Bay

GALVESTON (CW39) – Tropical Storm Beta moved in along the Texas coastline. Areas from Corpus Christi up to the Texas Louisiana state line are expected to has 1-5 foot storm surge.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has been LIVE in Galveston, on location at the 61st Street Fishing Pier that snapped in the water. The end of the pier broke off and floated away overnight.

Though it’s not encouraged to head out onto streets due to flooded roadways on Galveston Island, some of the residents are venturing out to see the pier damage at 61st St. for themselves.

CW39 reporter Wes Rapaport is on scene all morning in Matagorda Bay where water is rising and flooding area streets.