TROPICAL STORM FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: System found to be a little stronger; dangerous storm surge expected along Panhandle on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred has reformed within the Gulf of Mexico as of 8:40 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour while moving north-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

The current forecast track is as follows, projecting landfall in Panhandle sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

Fred’s could bring heavy rain and possible flooding in the Florida Panhandle, south Alabama, parts of Georgia, and the western Carolinas.

“Dangerous storm surge inundation” is also expected along parts of the Panhandle coastline.

However, the NHC expects that the storm will weaken again and dissipate as it goes into the Tennessee River Valley.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line

