Tropical Storm Imelda 2nd Anniversary
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Today marks the 2nd anniversary of Tropical Storm Imelda. The 2019 tropical storm drenched Houston, dumping more than 40 inches of rain in some areas.
According to the National Weather Service, it was the 5th wettest day on record, and the wettest September day on record.
Imelda also made September 2019 the wettest September in the city’s history.
