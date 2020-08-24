Tropical Storm Laura alters Astros-Angels series

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON – APRIL 2: Banners hang outside the ballpark before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon.

Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game was moved to the afternoon.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

KIAH Talks with affiliate KXANs David Yeomans

Houston Happenings

MYSTERY WIRE: Dinosaur tracks

Two Possible Hurricanes

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss