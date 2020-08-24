Tropical Storm Laura alters Astros-Angels series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.
The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon.
Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.
Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game was moved to the afternoon.
