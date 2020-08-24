Tropical Storm Marco minimal threat to Houston area

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night. The storm continued to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds as it moved along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

By 2 p.m. Monday, Marco had weakened even more with maximum sustained winds of just 40 mph. The system was about 40 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving northwest at about 6 mph.

Local officials say Marco will have minimal impacts on our area, with rain and storms expected in our area.

Houston is still in the cone of uncertainty. Marco is expected to make landfall later today with minimal impacts including breezy showers and wind.

The National Hurricane Center canceled all watches and warnings in connection with Tropical Storm Marco on Monday afternoon.

Currently, wind gusts are around 50 mph with gusts reaching 65 mph.

Rainfall remains unpredictable at this point, but officials recommend to stay prepared. Especially Tuesday through Thursday.

