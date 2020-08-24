Tropical Storm Marco minimal threat to Houston area

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night. The storm continued to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds as it moved along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.
By 2 p.m. Monday, Marco had weakened even more with maximum sustained winds of just 40 mph. The system was about 40 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving northwest at about 6 mph.
Local officials say Marco will have minimal impacts on our area, with rain and storms expected in our area.
Houston is still in the cone of uncertainty. Marco is expected to make landfall later today with minimal impacts including breezy showers and wind.
The National Hurricane Center canceled all watches and warnings in connection with Tropical Storm Marco on Monday afternoon.
Currently, wind gusts are around 50 mph with gusts reaching 65 mph.
Are you prepared?
Rainfall remains unpredictable at this point, but officials recommend to stay prepared. Especially Tuesday through Thursday.
Flood prone areas and intersections include the following:
- Greens Rd at North FWY
- Greens Rd at E. Hardy Rd
- Crosstimbers at I-45N FWY
- Kelley St at Hardy Toll Rd
- Jensen Dr. at South of Bennington St.
- Bennington St at Eastex FWY, 77093
- Jensen Drive at North Loop East FWY
- Jensen Drive at N. Lyons Avenue
- 1600 Jensen
- 1600 East Crosstimbers
- 1900 Kelley Street
- 8100 Hempstead
- 1700 Jensen Drive
- 6500 Jensen Drive
- 3500 Kelley
- 5800 Elysian
- 7500 E Hardy Drive
- 5400 Mesa Drive
- Barker Cypress at Hempstead
- Barker Cypress at W. Parkview
- Barker Cypress at Clay
- Barker Cypress at Saums
- Clay Rd at West of Brittmore
- 7200 Senate Avenue
- 10700 W Little York Rd
- Allen PKWY at Waugh Drive
- Memorial at Waugh Drive
- Studewood at Katy FWY
- Center Street at Houston Avenue
- Houston Avenue at Katy FWY
- North Main at Burnett
- 2500 Allen Pkwy at Montrose Drive
- Memorial at Shepherd
- Memorial at Studemont
- Memorial Drive at Houston Avenue
- Katy Rd at Silver Eagle
- 100 Shepherd Drive
- 100 Yale Street
- 1000 Houston Avenue
- 1200 Studemont
- 1200 Wayside
- N. Main at Burnett
- 300 Studewood
- 3400 N. Shepherd
- 3500 Kelley Street
- 7000 Old Katy Rd
- Memorial at Woodway
- 1900 Allen Parkway
- 3000 Allen Parkway
- 700 Houston Avenue
- Houston Avenue and Center Street
- 4400 Memorial Drive
- 10200 Old Katy Road
- Lamar Street at Bagby
- Walker Street at West of Bagby
- Travis Street at I-10 FWY
- Louisiana Street at N. Franklin Street
- 1300 Commerce Street at Austin Street
- Texas Street at Prairie Street
- Franklin Street at St. Emmanuel
- Mesa at N. US 90 HWY
- 100 Milam Street
- 300 S 75th
- 200 Forest Hill
- 2100 Franklin
- 2400 Harrisburg
- 2500 Allen PKWY
- 2900 Allen PKWY
- 3800 Polk
- 400 Houston Avenue
- 4800 Elgin
- 5600 Mesa
- 600 Broadway
- 6500 Jensen
- 7000 Clinton
- 7500 Clinton
- 3700 Polk
- 2050 Franklin Street
- 7220 Clinton Drive
- 300 S 75th Street
- 600 Brooks Street
- 200 Forest Hill Blvd.
- 7000 Main Street at Holcombe Blvd.
- 7000 Fannin Street at Holcombe Blvd
- 7000 Fannin
- 7000 Main
- Main at Holcombe Blvd.
- Fannin at Holcombe Blvd.
- White Oak Drive at Taylor Street
- White Oak Drive at Sabine
- Washington Ave at Hempstead
- North Main St. at West of Boundary St
- 4800 Memorial
- Washington at Old Katy Rd
- Yale and Center Street
- Lawndale Street at Braes Bayou
- 9600 Lawndale at E. Goodyear Drive
- Galveston Road at S. Howard
- 4900 Galveston Rd
- 7200 J W Peavy
- 8100 Harrisburg
- 9600 Lawndale
- 4400 Elgin Street
- 5455 Old Spanish Trail
- 4953 Galveston Road
- 8040 Harrisburg Blvd.
- 6598 Lawndale
- 9600 Lawndale
- 600 Broadway Street
- Westpark at S. Kirkwood
- 11700 Richmond
- Westpark at Bonnebridge Way