Tropical Storm Nicholas | Flooding in Galveston – Sarah Alegre

News

by: Sarah Alegre,

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Nicholas | Sarah Alegre LIVE in Galveston

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Evening Anchor @KFXKFOX51 and 4 PM Anchor @KETK NBC // USC Alum Sarah Alegre has been covering Tropical Storm Nicholas since Tuesday evening.

Here’s a look at the winds in Galveston, where she and her crew woke up to a TON of flooding and power outages. She and her team, Frank Jefferson, had to maneuver around the area due to the circumstances from Tropical Storm Nicholas… which has a brief hurricane status overnight.

Here’s is a look at her coverage in Galveston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss