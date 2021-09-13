Tropical Storm Nicholas – Heavy winds, rain in Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Texas

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) We have your first look at Port Isabel, Texas where Tropical Storm Nicholas is already impacting the area near South Padre Island. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. reporter Xochilt Lagunas has this report where winds are picking up. Here’s a look!

