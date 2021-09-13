Tropical Storm Nicholas – Heavy winds, rain in Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Texas
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have your first look at Port Isabel, Texas where Tropical Storm Nicholas is already impacting the area near South Padre Island. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. reporter Xochilt Lagunas has this report where winds are picking up. Here’s a look!
- Tropical Storm Nicholas to make landfall Monday evening along the Middle Texas CoastHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The latest 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center continues to indicate that Nicholas will be a strong tropical storm when it makes landfall. New with this update: a tropical storm warning expanded farther inland across all of Houston, and a storm surge warning has expanded to include all of the […]
- Tropical Storm Nicholas | COVID-19 vaccination & testing closed Monday September 13, 2021HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Ahead of potential flash flooding and tropical forces winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Harris County Public Health is closing its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites today, Sept. 13th, 2021. As Harris county officials track the storm’s progress, HPCH says it will decide later if sites will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14th, […]
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Monday morning. Coming up on Houston Happens, host Maggie Flecknoe and CW39 Houston's Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger continue to track Tropical Storm Nicholas.
- UPDATE from Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management: Tropical Storm NicholasHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) remains activated at Level III-Increased Readiness and is monitoring tropical storm Nicholas. Based on current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the middle TX coast this evening. Heavy rainfall of up to 3 to 4 inches per […]