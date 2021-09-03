Tropics: do we need to watch the Gulf again?

HOUSTON (CW39) Other than Hurricane Larry in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the tropics are relatively quiet considering this is historically the most active month of hurricane season.

However, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting multiple disturbances for potential development. One of those, currently in Central America, is of minimal concern for now, but is something to keep an eye on next week.

KIAH

Friday morning, the Hurricane Center increased the 5-day chance of development from 20% to 30%. This low will likely move into the Bay of Campeche (southwest Gulf of Mexico) next week.

A few models indicate there could be a tropical depression developing early in the week. From there, it seems there is a huge range of possibilities in terms of where it goes and how much it organizes.

The main thing to keep in mind right now is that there is no immediate concern for Texas in the short term. But, it’s something we’re going to keep watching. Once this emerges into the Gulf next week, we’ll have a much better grasp on what may or may not come of this.