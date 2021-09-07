Tropics: Protect your home this hurricane season

HOUSTON (KIAH) As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Lead Research Meteorologist Ian Gimmanco with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) reminds Houstonians to refresh their hurricane preparedness plans.

Ensuring your home is prepared for the rest of the hurricane season is especially important in Texas where the state ranks 15 out of 18 states in IBHS’s 2021 Rating the States assessment of statewide building codes in hurricane prone states. Researcher with IBHS say even small projects can help homeowners be Hurricane Ready and reduce the impact of the next storm.

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) recently released the 2021 edition of Rating the States, its signature report evaluating residential building codes from Texas to Maine. Strong statewide building codes apply the latest science and engineering knowledge to protect homes and families from the catastrophic damage hurricanes can bring.