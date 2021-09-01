Tropics: the next storm Texas is keeping an eye on

HOUSTON (CW39) Here we are in September, which is usually the most active month of hurricane season. Kate and Larry are far out there in the Atlantic and are no concern for the U.S.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. Wednesday morning, they increased the chance of development from 20% to 30%, which is still relatively low. It’s headed west, with some questionable outcomes.

My take: I’m not seeing anything concerning on some of the long-range models. This low heads into an area that’s not ideal for development, including the fact that it will move over Central America. Beyond that into next week, this broad low may split. It’s possible there will be something that resembles a disorganized “rain blob” in the southern Gulf. It’s also possible this disturbance comes together south of Mexico as a tropical storm. We’ll be watching.

