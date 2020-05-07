Trump administration rejects CDC’s detailed guidelines to reopen the country

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A sign is seen by the entrance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia on April 23, 2020. (TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic.

Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday.

A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day.”

The Trump administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic.

