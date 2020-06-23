Trump to hold town hall in Green Bay during Thursday visit

News

by: Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Fox News commentator Sean Hannity announced he will be hosting a one-hour town hall with President Donald Trump in Green Bay on Thursday.

The announcement, which was posted on the network’s website Monday night, says the town hall will happen at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN anchor Brian Stelter took to Twitter Monday night, saying the town hall will be “originating from the Jet Air facility at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.” He added that Trump “will discuss the latest on police reform & the 2020 election.”

Trump will also visit the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Furniture Banks Mask Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Furniture Banks Mask Mission"

Worker rescued after getting stuck on flagpole in Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker rescued after getting stuck on flagpole in Texas"

Multiple people shot overnight on Eastland St.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple people shot overnight on Eastland St."

HPD Southeast Police Station Gunfire

Thumbnail for the video titled "HPD Southeast Police Station Gunfire"

Man saves officer (Courtesy: WTAE via CNN)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man saves officer (Courtesy: WTAE via CNN)"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Another round of storms today

Slight Risk for Excessive Rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slight Risk for Excessive Rain"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular