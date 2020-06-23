Trump’s Arizona visit ‘adds insult to injury,’ longtime border wall opponent says

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Center for Biological Diversity has been against President Trump’s border wall project from the very beginning, and with 200 miles of fencing complete, the group is opposed even more.

“The reality is this is creating scars through our state that will take generations to heal,” said Laiken Jordahl, member with the group.

A section of the border wall being erected in Arizona desert east of Yuma, AZ.

(Courtesy: Laiken Jordahl/Center for Biological Diversity)

“There’s no justification for building a medieval wall through some of the most stunning places in Arizona.”

The Trump administration has said the wall is necessary to keep America safe and it’s spending at least $18 billion on the project.

“The border wall does nothing to keep our communities very safe. It does not stop human or drug smuggling. All it does is create massive scars across the landscape,” said Jordahl.

The president is planning a visit to Yuma, Ariz., on Tuesday to mark the completion of 200 miles of fencing along our southern border.

More than 200 miles of border fencing has been installed or upgraded including this section between San Diego and the city of Tijuana. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“The administration’s visit Tuesday just adds insult to injury,” Jordahl said. “All his efforts should be used to help keep communities safe, to help pay for hospital beds, ventilators instead of this border wall project that does nothing to keep us safe and actually destroys things we should be protecting.”

The president is expected to land in Arizona around 11 a.m. and will take part in a meeting with local community leaders involved in border security. He will then tour sections of the newly- installed border wall.

Later in the day he has a speaking engagement in Phoenix.

