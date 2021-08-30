TS Ida: Texas animal shelter rescues Louisiana Pets, supplies needed

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Dozens of animals are safe after being transferred to North Texas ahead of Hurricane Ida. A team with Operation Kindness brought 20 dogs and 31 cats, ranging from 2 months to 16 years, from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter in Louisiana to shelter located in Carrollton, TX. Now the shelter is asking for your support to care for the at-risk, homeless animals. Operation Kindness is searching for families interested in adopting or supporting the animals. With new addition on animals, they’re also in need of pet supplies to provide animals with the necessities they need to feel safe and comfortable. The supplies needed includes the following:

Cat Toys

Dog Treats

Canned Tuna

Fancy Feast Broths

Newspaper (used in puppy kennels)

You can also send supplies directly to the shelter through Amazon via the Operation Kindness’ wish list. The Operation Kindness shelter is located at 3201 Earhart Dr., Carrollton, TX 75006. To view a list of available pets click this link.