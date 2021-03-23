TUESDAY: Houston vigils to honor lives lost by Asian hate

HOUSTON (CW39) The Asian community has seen an uptick in violence recently. On Tuesday, March 23rd community member are rallying the community to come together for a vigil to honor Asians that have recently lost their lives in acts of hate and violence.

WHAT: Community members will learn about personal safety by the Garden Grove Police and self-defense skills by Vietnam Martial Arts Center in response to alarming concerns of a dramatic rise in hate incidents and crimes targeting Asian Americans. After a request from Garden Grove Mayor Jones, police officers have enhanced already heighten patrols where the elderly live, shop and exercise. The city also will have a hotline in English, Vietnamese, Korean and Spanish for community members to report non-emergency hate incidents or crimes at (714) 741-5704.

A “No Hate” message will be emblazoned across the sky above Orange County donated by a 74-year-old Asian-American grandmother of six, who found herself as a target of vile anti-Asian rhetoric, after 10 months of contributing to healthcare professionals and others during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

And one week after the horrific multiple shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, community members throughout Southern California will gather to pay respects to the eight victims and to all victims of hate crimes as well as to pray for safety and peace during a candlelight vigil that will have no speeches. Instead, music and prayers will punctuate the night with community members holding up their mobile devices with GIFs of candles as part of the candlelight vigil with no open flames to maintain public safety. Community members will write their wishes and prayers, placing them in the luminaries before setting them afloat onto the nearby pond.

Also, volunteer organizers are asking community members to wear black, mask up with double masks and keep at least six feet apart to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

WHEN & WHERE: Tuesday, March 23

· 5 p.m. — Self-defense techniques at Advance Beauty College,

10121 Westminster Ave., Garden Grove, Calif. (Five-minute drive to Community Center Park)

· 6 p.m. — Donated by a grandmother who was a victim of anti-Asian hate, airplanes will skywrite “No Hate” above the Orange County sky that will be visible to hundreds of thousands of Southern Californians

· 7:30 p.m. — On the ground and upon the water, faith leaders and community members will display messages mourning the victims of the Atlanta shootings and setting luminaries upon the pond with wishes and prayers for all impacted by hate during a candlelight vigil at Community Center Park, next to a pond on Euclid Street, 11261 Acacia Parkway, Garden Grove, Calif. (Five-minute drive from Advance Beauty College)

WHO: Nailing It For America joined by Garden Grove Police, O.C. Human Relations, Project Vietnam Foundation, O.C. Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance, Black Chamber of Commerce of Orange County, the Latinx community, O.C. United Way, LGBTQ Center OC as well as other community organizations and faith groups.