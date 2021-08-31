Tulane University evacuating students to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- On Monday Tulane University sent out a message to the entire student body, that anyone remaining in New Orleans would be moved to Houston on Tuesday starting at 10 A.M.

We are closing campus and cancelling classes through Sunday, September 12. Michael A. Fitts, President

Tulane University says the two weeks of canceled classes will be rescheduled at the end of the semester, allowing nearly two and a half months of on-campus education following their return. Classes will resume online beginning Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, October 6 to give the city time to repair and reinstate power and other critical services.

Students that stayed in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida will be transported via bus to Houston. Tulane is currently establishing a hub in town to provide food and lodging at the university’s expense for students until they can get flights home. If a student can not get back home they will stay with Tulane staff in Houston until power is restored on campus.

⚠️ Tomorrow at 10 AM we will begin evacuating all remaining on-campus students. If students are self-evacuating to another location, they must do so by 5 PM tomorrow. Students may not remain on campus after 5 PM tomorrow. See thread for more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z39ldIu6aL — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 31, 2021

Tulane plans to return to in person classes on October 6 right after the fall break.

Tulane’s football and volleyball teams evacuated before Ida made landfall. The football team is practicing in Birmingham, AL, while the volleyball team went to Tallahassee, FL.

Monday night the decision was made for the Green Wave’s football season opener to be played in Norman, OK., against the Sooners, as opposed to the originally scheduled location in New Orleans.