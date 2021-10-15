Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston hosts career fair

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Tulsa Welding School and Technology Center is hosting an open house and career fair for prospective students on Saturday, Oct. 16.

To kick off the school year, TWSTC is hosting a fall open house to provide campus tours, hands-on training demos, information on educational programs and meet and greet opportunities with employers.

This event is geared toward prospective students who are considering changing their career fields or learning more about in-demand trades.

The open house is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus, located at 243A Greens Rd. in Houston.

It’s no secret the skill trades industry is experiencing a critical skilled labor shortage. Our country is expected to face 2.4 million unfilled skilled trades positions by 2028. In Houston, many skilled trades jobs are going unfilled, making it vital for skilled trades education institutions to continue innovating and growing, especially to keep up with America’s future infrastructure plans.

This labor gap is what Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston has been working so hard to close and on Saturday, Oct. 16, they are opening its doors to host a fall open house for prospective students to give them a glimpse into this high-demand industry.

The open house will raise awareness about the skilled trades industry, critical labor shortage and highlight programs TWSTC in electrical applications, refrigeration technologies and welding. With premier curriculum, hands-on training, apprenticeship programs and high employment rates, TWSTC is providing students with life-long career opportunities and shaping the future of the skilled trades industry.

For more information, visit TWSTC at twc.edu.