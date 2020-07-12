Two McAllen Police officers killed in the line of duty

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

MCALLEN, Texas – Two McAllen Police Officers were killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic violence call.

McAllen Police said what started as a domestic violence call ended with two police officers killed and the suspect turning the gun on himself.

Saturday night the crime scene unit was still out on Queta Street on South Ware Road gathering evidence.

McAllen Police said a woman called 911 saying an argument between her father and son was turning violent.

When Police Officers Ismael Chavez and Officer Edelmiro Garza got to the home, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said they were shot by 23-year-old Aldon Carmarillo.

“The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them much less death that moment in time. So, the officers that are rolling by to check on the call proceed to disembark down the street and begin to make an approach to where the officers are down. At that point in time the suspect now exits the home, he is behind a vehicle in front of the home, officers ordered him to put his gun down. The individual at that point in time raises the gun and shoots himself and commits suicide in front of everyone,” said McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

McAllen Police Officer Garza was a nine-year veteran.

Officer Chavez served with McAllen Police for two and a half years.

Both were taken to McAllen Medical Center where more than 100 law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies went to pay their respects in a final salute.

McAllen Police Chief Rodriguez said the 23-year-old suspect, Aldon Camarillo, had a lengthy criminal history including driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and assault.

The shooting comes almost one year to the date of when Mission Police Officer Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta was shot and killed in the line of duty in the neighboring city.

Two months earlier, Texas DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot in Edinburg.

Mayor Jim Darling also posted his condolences to the officers and their families on twitter stating, “It’s with a heavy heart I share the terrible news that today we lost two of our brave McAllen Police Officers. My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the families of Officer Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez. I ask for prayers for their loved ones during this difficult time.”

To see our previous coverage along with the entire press conference given by McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, please click here.