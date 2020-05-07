Two McDonald’s employees shot in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two 16-year-old McDonald’s employees were shot after two customers became upset when they were told the restaurant’s dining room was closed Wednesday evening, Oklahoma police said.

Police said they believe they have the suspects – two females – in custody. They are comparing the two people in custody to descriptions they received.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the McDonald’s at SW 89th and Pennsylvania Avenue in south Oklahoma City.

One employee was shot in the left arm, and the other was shot in the right shoulder. Both employees are male. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said a female employee was injured during the shooting, but was not shot. That employee suffered a head laceration that police believe she suffered when she fell and hit a piece of furniture.

Both employees were transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story.