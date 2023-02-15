HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston Rockets players will participate in the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night events in Salt Lake City, including one in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Forward KJ Martin will participate in in the AT&T Slam Dunk event, becoming the sixth Rocket to participate in the event. His teammate, Jalen Green, was in the event last year. The highest a Rocket has finished in the event was Steve Francis, when he was runner up to Toronto’s Vince Carter in 2000.

In 57 games with 24 starts this season, Martin is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He’s also seventh in the NBA in dunks with 122.

The other dunk participants include Philadelphia’s Mac McClung, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III and New York’s Jericho Sims.

Also, rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. will participate in the Kia Skills Challenge. Smith, the No. 3 pick of last year’s draft, will join with other rookies, including No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero of Orlando and No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey of Detroit.

Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. (1) drives against San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

The other teams in the Skills Challenge include players from the host Utah Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton) and a team consisting of the Antetokounmpo brothers, led by Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Skills Challenge is a four-round competition, the first three involve shooting, passing and a relay. The top two teams after those events will then shoot half-court shots to decide a winner.

Smith is also playing in the Jordan Rising Stars event on Friday, joining with teammates Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.