Two women got more than they bargained for at West Houston ATM

HOUSTON (CW39) Get paid $5000 if you can help police find a man that held up two women at knife point at an ATM in West Houston. Take a look at the surveillance video released from HPD Robbery Division and see if you recognize the suspect.

It can happen in an instant, so how would you respond? Two females caught off guard by armed suspects at an ATM in West Houston on Aug. 25. If you know them, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here->https://t.co/ERPf1Z05IP @houstonpolice @FBIHouston pic.twitter.com/I0lc9miVNs — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 29, 2020

Here is the official police report:

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:21 pm, the complainants were depositing money at an ATM while in their vehicle at the Bank of America, located at 8108 Westheimer, in Houston, Texas. The complainants stated that two unknown males suddenly approached the driver and passenger side windows while demanding their property. The suspect at the driver’s side window pointed a large kitchen knife at the complainant sitting in the driver’s seat and threated to harm them if they did not comply with their demands. Both suspects then took the complainants property and fled the location on foot. Houston PD #1126739-20

Suspect descriptions: Black male, wore a mask and wore dark clothing. Suspect #2: Black male, wore dark clothing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org