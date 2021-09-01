TxDOT launches “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, TxDOT is rolling out a new campaign to remind Texans of the tragic consequences of drunk driving. TxDOT says the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign puts a face to the tragic statistics of DUI-alcohol related deaths by using powerful video testimonials. These personal accounts come from victims, offenders, families of survivors, and others whose lives have been shattered as the result of drinking and driving.

According to TxDOT, in 2020 there were 23,166 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas. This resulted in 963 fatalities and 2,102 serious injuries. Of those deadly crashes, 181 happened in the Houston area. Despite having a 6% decrease in DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in 2020 compared to 2019, there was a 5% increase in fatalities during that same period in Texas. Anyone driving while intoxicated in Texas can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of driver’s license, additional costs and other serious consequences.

“The Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign is an important aspect of the “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign. Both campaigns are a part of the #EndTheStreakTX, which urges Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways. To view more stories from the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign visit facesofdrunkdriving.com.