HOUSTON (KIAH) – Monday’s rain showers may have slowed you down on the roads, but they also slowed down constructions projects like the 69/610 interchange.

Over the weekend, TxDOT closed all main lanes northbound on the West Loop at I-69 with hopes of reopening all main lanes by Tuesday morning. However, the rain pushed that back at least one day.

TxDOT updated drivers on Twitter saying:

“Unfortunately, due to the continuous raining today, crews were not able to finish the work needed to open the left lane on I-610 West Loop northbound at I-69. The plan is to do the work the next evening to have I-610 NB back to three lanes at I-69 by Wednesday morning.”

Expect more of the same on the drive from Meyerland/Bellaire traveling in towards the Galleria. According to Hannah Trippett this spot on the West Loop has consistently been one of the slowest areas in town since the lane closure last week.

More construction is expected in the Galleria area throughout the year. The expected completion date for the entire project to finish isn’t until 2024.

